Barcelona Win To Move One Point Behind Atletico Madrid

A Barcelona win tonight, Monday 5, made sure that the battle at the top of Spain’s La Liga has never been so close, with only three more matches to be played this season, as they scraped to a dramatic 1-0 victory over 10-man Real Valladolid, thanks to an Ousmane Dembele goal, at the Camp Nou.

That single goal saw Barcelona win to move within one point of leaders Atletico Madrid, with Real Madrid in this spot, two points behind Barca, and the El Clasico coming up next weekend is going to such a crucial game for both teams, with the loser surely then out of the running to win the league.

Real Valladolid came into this match with a record of only one win in their last eleven matches, and were devoid of several injured regulars, plus, had players out through a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

The visitors had what looked a strong penalty shout denied for handball against Jordi Alba, as the home side rode their luck and stepped up their search for a winner.

The result was a blow to the visiting team who had played magnificently and held a below-par Barcelona team at bay, looking good for a draw, even after Oscar Plano was red-carded in the 79th minute.

But, the winning goal arrived as Ronald Araujo flicked on a cross from Frenkie De Jong and Dembele pounced to volley home at the far post in the last minute of normal time, for a Barcelona win, as reported by skysports.com.