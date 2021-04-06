Arta’s ‘new’ covered market opens its doors following refurbishment

The Tuesday market attracted customers
The Tuesday market attracted customers Credit: Arta Council

THE Municipal covered market in Arta which has been closed for several months for modernisation has now re-opened as a multi-functional space.

Total cost was €645,816.47 of which the largest amount came from Consortium Borsa d’Allotjaments Turístics (CBAT) with €187,080.67 being paid by the Arta Council.

The building is of historic interest and has had to be modernised in a sympathetic manner, taking into account the regulations concerning such buildings, but the work has included new electrics and plumbing, air conditioning, a new floor and reorganisation of internal space with an emphasis on safety.

When the market is in operation each Tuesday, all health and hygiene rules will be in place and there are single separate entrances and exits with displayed advice on how to best combat Covid-19.

The space has now been laid out so that at other times the area can be used for leisure activities and to host events and concerts when appropriate so it now able to fulfil a number of useful functions for the benefit of the residents of Arta.


