Wanted Belgian Fugitive Arrested In Spain’s Benidorm

BELGIAN fugitive wanted for drug trafficking arrested in Spain’s Benidorm.

The National Police in Benidorm have apprehended a 58-year-old man against whom the Belgian authorities had issued a European Detention and Surrender Order (OEDE) for crimes of drug trafficking and fraud. According to a statement from the Spanish authorities, the fugitive faces 10 years in prison once extradited back to Belgium.

Officers belonging to the Organised Crime Group of the Alicante Judicial Police Brigade learned that the unnamed criminal was hiding out in Spain’s Costa Blanca and launched a manhunt. Their investigations led them to a property in Benidorm where the suspect tried to flee on foot when he spotted the officers; the police gave chase and quickly arrested the man.

Once transferred to a police station, officers discovered that the fugitive had been up to his old tricks while hiding out in Spain and he had, in fact, been arrested for fraud charges in Benidorm, according to Spanish daily Las Provincias.

He was placed at the disposal of the Central Investigating Court of the National Court who will process his extradition order. Once back in his home country, the fugitive will answer several charges including belonging to a criminal investigation, drug trafficking, fraud, falsification of documents and the possession of a stolen vehicle.

