Viewers around the world can enjoy Malaga Easter Processions online

DIGITAL technology has allowed more than 1 million people from 138 countries to enjoy the sight of past Easter Passion Processions via Costa del Sol 360º.

The president of Costa del Sol Tourism, Francisco Salado, observed, “Although I am aware of the sacrifice that it is for the people of Malaga not to be able to accompany the brotherhoods through the streets of our city.

“I ask everyone for prudence, that we do not forget the complicated health situation we are experiencing, and that they think that soon we will enjoy all our traditions.”

He therefore encouraged everyone to live Holy Week from the Costa del Sol Tourism project www.costadelsol360.es “since through Holy Week 360º, the user has been able and can know in first person the different brotherhoods and brotherhoods of penance that run through the streets of the capital and towns such as Antequera, Ronda or Velez-Malaga”.

Special care has been taken to recreate the smells and feelings that Holy Week causes so that, although this year no-one can go out and enjoy processions on the street, you can see the best images and videos of the Malaga Province brotherhoods.

Images, videos and 360º content are being promoted throughout the week on the entity’s social media profiles on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp, to allow some semblance of participation over Holy Week.