Valencia Experiences Third Earthquake In Three Days

VALENCIA experiences its third early morning earthquake in three days

While earthquakes aren’t uncommon in the Valencian Community, the weekend has seen a flurry of seismic activity with no less than three tremors reported since early Saturday. The latest quake occurred on Monday morning, April 5 in the town of La Ribera de Tous and registered 3.0 on the Richter scale. According to the National Geographic Institute (ING), it occurred at 4:14am this Easter Monday morning at a depth of 0 kilometres but no damage to property or injury has been reported to the Emergency Coordination Centre of the Generalitat Valenciana.

This is the third earthquake to strike the community in recent days. According to the ING, the first earthquake occurred at 3.49am in the Gulf of Valencia, with a magnitude of 2.5 and a depth of 9 kilometres.

Minutes later, at 4.03am, the IGN detected a second earthquake of similar magnitude (2.6) and a depth of 21 kilometres.

Just last week, Granada was hit with another two earthquakes that were felt for miles around. The first occurred at 9.01am on Sunday, March 28, with its epicentre at Fuente Vaqueros, and a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale.

Later the same afternoon, at 4.53pm, IGN posted on Twitter that a new quake had occurred, without any depth, with an epicentre in Chauchina, registering 2.6 magnitude.