UN organisation offers advice to British citizens over Spanish residency

By
John Smith
-
0
The meeting in Manilva
The meeting in Manilva Credit: Manilva Council

THE Manilva Councillor for Foreign Residents, Laura López and work team have held a meeting with representatives of the UN International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to discuss matters of interest to British citizens.

This organisation, is to continue helping British passport holders to complete the procedure for obtaining residence in Spain for the first time.

Given the complexity of the documentation, the UK Government is subsidising the work of the IOM and their advice is therefore supplied free of charge.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

They have been making regular visits to Manilva and on the last occasion received enquiries from 16 people living in the area.

UK nationals who need additional support with their residency application can contact the IOM via email to [email protected].


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here