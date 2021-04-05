UN organisation offers advice to British citizens over Spanish residency

THE Manilva Councillor for Foreign Residents, Laura López and work team have held a meeting with representatives of the UN International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to discuss matters of interest to British citizens.

This organisation, is to continue helping British passport holders to complete the procedure for obtaining residence in Spain for the first time.

Given the complexity of the documentation, the UK Government is subsidising the work of the IOM and their advice is therefore supplied free of charge.

They have been making regular visits to Manilva and on the last occasion received enquiries from 16 people living in the area.

UK nationals who need additional support with their residency application can contact the IOM via email to [email protected].