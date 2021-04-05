Torremolinos gets ready to Rock for six days in May

Last year due to the pandemic it was cancelled but this year (subject to the health situation at the time) the IX Route of Rock is due to take place and bands as well as venues are being invited by the Council to apply to take part.

According to the Councillor for Culture, David Tejeiro, “The intention is to be able to resume the route this spring and collaborate with the recovery of the establishments and also the activity of musical groups and artists who have been blank for almost a year,”

He added that whatever happens will “always be to the extent that restrictions, capacity and schedules allow it and taking into account that the priority is to respect safe spaces.”

The route will operate over two weeks, each taking three-week days in May, 14, 15, 16 and 21, 22, 23 with concerts being held outside of the premises as long as they have the necessary space and do not harm neighbouring establishments.

The venues that want to participate must fill in the registration form and the sworn statement model, and present the originals in the general register of the Cultural Promotion delegation from Monday to Friday from 9am to 1.30pm, or by email [email protected] by April 16.

The organisers in order to promote musical groups that are based in the municipality, will provide a small stage or, failing that, promotional t-shirts for the event and to qualify as a local musical group, the majority, or at least half of members must be residents of the municipality.