Three ‘hero cops’ save the life of customer on terrace of Madrid bar

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
HERO COPS: Officers with bar owner Fernando. CREDIT: Twitter (screenshot)

Three ‘hero cops’ save the life of a customer on the terrace of a Madrid bar.

THREE National Police officers have become heroes in Ciudad Lineal district after saving the life of a 62-year-old man who suffered a cardiac arrest while enjoying a drink on the terrace of a bar.

Owner Fernando was reportedly serving a beer at his bar in Calle Donostiarra when he heard a shout from the terrace.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

A customer had collapsed and when Fernando ran out, he saw “that the man was half purple”.

Fortunately for the 62-year-old, Vicente Méndez and Jesús Silván de la Rocha, Inspectors from Ciudad Lineal police station happened to pass by and immediately stepped in.

“We didn’t hesitate, we know that people need us, he was foaming at the corners of his mouth and he had no pulse,” they said.


And within minutes Ana Camacho, a trainee police officer, arrived on the scene.

“I didn’t think about it, I took off my coat and got down on the floor with them,” she said.

“And it helped us a lot because cardiac massage is hard, a maneuver that, done to the rhythm of ‘the macarena’, is quite difficult,” added one of her colleagues.


Together, the three officers managed to save the man after at least 12 minutes of resuscitation efforts.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Three ‘hero cops’ save the life of customer on terrace of Madrid bar”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here