Three ‘hero cops’ save the life of customer on terrace of Madrid bar

Three ‘hero cops’ save the life of a customer on the terrace of a Madrid bar.

THREE National Police officers have become heroes in Ciudad Lineal district after saving the life of a 62-year-old man who suffered a cardiac arrest while enjoying a drink on the terrace of a bar.

Owner Fernando was reportedly serving a beer at his bar in Calle Donostiarra when he heard a shout from the terrace.

A customer had collapsed and when Fernando ran out, he saw “that the man was half purple”.

Fortunately for the 62-year-old, Vicente Méndez and Jesús Silván de la Rocha, Inspectors from Ciudad Lineal police station happened to pass by and immediately stepped in.

“We didn’t hesitate, we know that people need us, he was foaming at the corners of his mouth and he had no pulse,” they said.

And within minutes Ana Camacho, a trainee police officer, arrived on the scene.

“I didn’t think about it, I took off my coat and got down on the floor with them,” she said.

“And it helped us a lot because cardiac massage is hard, a maneuver that, done to the rhythm of ‘the macarena’, is quite difficult,” added one of her colleagues.

Together, the three officers managed to save the man after at least 12 minutes of resuscitation efforts.

