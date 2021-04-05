Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick in ‘Horrible’ Coronavirus Fight

SUPERVET NOEL FITZPATRICK in ‘horrible’ fight against the potentially deadly Coronavirus. During the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic many Brits and Expats have taken solace in the companionship of their beloved fur babies.

The number of pet owners has grown throughout the pandemic and in Spain many people have chosen to foster or adopt from local rescue centres. Even SuperVet Noel Fitzpatrick, has been hit by the Coronavirus, and has reminded fans to, “give your animals a cuddle”, as this always makes you feel better.

Supervet Noel, aged 53, who is the star of The Supervet on Channel 4 has spoken out to reveal how he has spent weeks fighting the “horrible” coronavirus. The TV star took to Instagram on Thursday to show his fans how he was progressing with the virus, and issue a warning that should not be ignored.

The star went on to explain how he had been left “exhausted” by the virus, and gave fans a welcome update on his progress. Noel has treated many celebrity pets including Russell Brand’s cat, and even Meghan Markle’s dog.

The Supervet now claims to be over the worst and said, “Hi everybody Noel and Excalibur here, just having a cuddle. I wanted to reach out and say thank you for your good wishes.

“Some of you will know I’ve had Covid pretty bad these last couple of weeks. It’s a horrible dose and leaves you very exhausted so I guess what I wanted to say is: ‘We’re not done with this thing and you’ve got to look after each other’”.

The star encouraged fans to follow coronavirus restrictions and keep safe. Noel explained that, “You’ve gotta observe the rules, wear your masks and observe social distancing and importantly get your vaccine if you can.”

“Because this is a bad disease and it really takes it out [of you] and I can’t emphasise enough that you’ve got to be careful still.’

“If you can, give your animals a cuddle. That always makes things better but take care of each other.

“We’re not done till we’re done so do the right thing, look after each other and thank you so much for looking out for me. God bless.”

He also went on to thank fans and asked everyone to look after each other, he said, “I’m thankfully over the worst having had Covid, it really packs a punch. Be careful out there and look after each other x.”

So wherever you are in the world, grab your beloved fur baby, give them a hug.