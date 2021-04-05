Spain Sets June Target To Administer 24 Million Vaccine Jabs.

Spain starts the week with the delivery of another million vaccines which will allow it reach it’s goal of administering 24 million jabs by the end of June.

This is seen as a pivotal moment for Spain it’s the battle agianst the coronavirus, the vaccination process has now reached a decisive phase of mass immunisations for the summer.

Due to this, communities across the country have prepared mass vaccination centres in increasingly large venues in order to accelerate and reach the target figure of 24 million vaccinated by the end of June- Spain will receive 30 million vaccines in the second quarter according to the EU.

These vaccines, added to those already received, would be enough to reach the figure of 24 million immunised by June, according to El País. Those so far vaccinated are 61.3% of the adult population, so the initial objective of the Government of reaching 70% of immunized in summer is feasible.

On Monday, April 5, Pfizer will deliver 1.2 million doses to Spain which is expected to finalise vaccinations for the group of 80-year-olds. Spain has received a total of 9,703,645 vaccines so far, of which 8,548,598 doses have been administered, 88.2% of those have actually been delivered to the communities, according to data given out by The Health Ministry on Saturday.

The number of people who have already received the complete doses of any of the three authorized vaccines totals 2,841,148. The majority of the vaccinations have been with the Pfizer-BionTech serum (2,704,358), followed by Moderna (136,721) and AstraZeneca / Oxford (69), a surprisingly small amount.

Three major centres in Madrid used for vaccinations

Madrid, which is already mass vaccinating at the Isabel Zendal hospital and the Metropolitano Stadium , also plans to enable the WiZink Center to administer the drug to people between 60 and 65 years old.

The Basque Country puts up two ‘vacunadromes’ this weekend, in addition to another two already enabled and the Illumbe bullring in San Sebastián , where teachers and police officers are being vaccinated.

In Galicia , fairgrounds have been set up for a total of 14 mass vaccination centres, while the Canary Islands plans to put one in Tenerife and another in Las Palmas in the second half of the month.

Catalonia in northen Spain is preparing to open six large vaccination centers, while Aragon has four ready. Both communities are awaiting arrival of doses that are expected this month. The Valencian Community, with places like the City of the Arts, plans to administer 57,000 vaccinations a day, while La Rioja prepares mobile vaccination units.

Covid-express points have been set up on the Balearic Islands since March 24. Andalucía and Murcia started using pavilions almost from the beginning and it is expected that they will open more large spaces in the very near future.

