Scotland’s Hairdressers And Barbers To Reopen Today, Monday, April 5

By
Chris King
-
0
Scotland's Hairdressers And Barbers To Reopen Today, Monday, April 5
Scotland's Hairdressers And Barbers To Reopen Today, Monday, April 5. image: flickr

SCOTLAND’S Hairdressers And Barbers Are Allowed To Reopen Today, Monday, April 5

When First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, unveiled her route map out of Scotland’s lockdown, back on March 16, it pinpointed Monday, April 5 as the date when hairdressers and barbers can reopen in Scotland, as further coronavirus restrictions are lifted, seeing customers allowed back into some businesses, but, visits to hairdressers and barbers must be pre-booked in advance.

Some of the non-essential shops will be allowed to reopen, including homeware stores, and garden centres, and click-and-collect services will resume, while on the educational front, college and university students will be able to return for in-person teaching, and outdoor contact sports for 12 to 17-year-olds will also be allowed to restart.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Ms Sturgeon had previously said that she hopes Scotland will return to normality by the summer, and the next big date will be April 26, when more of the economy will be able to reopen, including gyms, and beer gardens, with the public allowed to meet up inside public places, and outdoors as well.

Businesses in the retail sector have welcomed Monday’s opening, but in the hospitality sector which has been very badly hit, business owners and associations are more sceptical, with a spokesman for the Scottish Beer & Pub Association claiming that keeping the pubs closed over Easter had lost the trade the possibility of selling approximately eight million pints, as reported by aol.co.uk.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here