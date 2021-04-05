Scotland’s Hairdressers And Barbers To Reopen Today, Monday, April 5

SCOTLAND’S Hairdressers And Barbers Are Allowed To Reopen Today, Monday, April 5



When First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, unveiled her route map out of Scotland’s lockdown, back on March 16, it pinpointed Monday, April 5 as the date when hairdressers and barbers can reopen in Scotland, as further coronavirus restrictions are lifted, seeing customers allowed back into some businesses, but, visits to hairdressers and barbers must be pre-booked in advance.

Some of the non-essential shops will be allowed to reopen, including homeware stores, and garden centres, and click-and-collect services will resume, while on the educational front, college and university students will be able to return for in-person teaching, and outdoor contact sports for 12 to 17-year-olds will also be allowed to restart.

Ms Sturgeon had previously said that she hopes Scotland will return to normality by the summer, and the next big date will be April 26, when more of the economy will be able to reopen, including gyms, and beer gardens, with the public allowed to meet up inside public places, and outdoors as well.

Businesses in the retail sector have welcomed Monday’s opening, but in the hospitality sector which has been very badly hit, business owners and associations are more sceptical, with a spokesman for the Scottish Beer & Pub Association claiming that keeping the pubs closed over Easter had lost the trade the possibility of selling approximately eight million pints, as reported by aol.co.uk.