SALOBREÑA Sugar Plantation Fire Causes Alarm Among Residents Living Nearby As Flames Spread



Residents living around the Vial Verde that is being built in Salobreña, had cause for alarm yesterday, Sunday 4, when the reed bed caught fire in the afternoon, and the flames quickly spread towards some properties.

The cause of the fire is unknown, although there are reports of several fires breaking out in different parts of the dry reed bed shortly before 7pm, quickly spreading across an open field near to the beach, and perilously close to some farmhouses located at the end of the field.

Emergencies 112 Andalusia told granadadigital.es that upon receiving several calls from the public about the fire at the Salobreña sugar plantation, they deployed Motril Fire Brigade, and the Salobreña Local Police to the scene, which after 30 minutes was not being brought under control, so 112 had to mobilise reinforcements.

The fire spread quickly through the dry reeds, and also set light to some palm trees, with a strong wind feeding the flames, but the extra firefighters soon extinguished the blaze.

Eyewitnesses told granadadigital.es that the sky had filled with black smoke, “similar to a storm cloud”, which was why they had started to panic as they saw the flames spreading towards them, and were thankful for the hard work of the firefighters in putting out the fire.