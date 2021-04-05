New acts announced for Marenostrum Festival in Fuengirola

By
John Smith
-
0
Sidecars
Sidecars play on July 31 Credit: Twitter

MARENOSTRUM Fuengirola has put on sale new tickets for additional shows scheduled this summer through the official website www.marenostrumfuengirola.com.

Latest additions are; La MODA (July 30) €25, Sidecars (July 31) €30, El Kanka (August 2) from €25, Cantajuego (August 3) from €15 euros; Los Morancos (August 3) €30 and Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba (August 26) tickets from €20 but be aware, prices do not include management fees.

For those worried about possible cancellations, all shows have cancellation insurance that returns, in full, the cost of the ticket if the spectator is ill or the event is cancelled

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

According to Councillor for Culture Rodrigo Romero, “Starting next June 4, we will once again vibrate with music in the best possible continental setting: by the sea and enjoying our privileged climate, consolidating Fuengirola as the European capital of outdoor musical events.”

One of the novelties of Marenostrum this year is the celebration of the Family Rock Festival, whereby the younger generation will be introduced to some of their parent’s favourites with first class tribute from AC/DC, U2 and Metallica, amongst others.

With tickets available shortly, the event will be aimed completely at the family with the addition of parallel activities such as photo calls and contests


The Council believe that this year will be even safer than the 2020 festival (where no contagion was recorded) as it has contacted the main national experts in the field of risk prevention, alongside the University of Malaga and health professionals to create a safe environment for all.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here