New acts announced for Marenostrum Festival in Fuengirola

MARENOSTRUM Fuengirola has put on sale new tickets for additional shows scheduled this summer through the official website www.marenostrumfuengirola.com.

Latest additions are; La MODA (July 30) €25, Sidecars (July 31) €30, El Kanka (August 2) from €25, Cantajuego (August 3) from €15 euros; Los Morancos (August 3) €30 and Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba (August 26) tickets from €20 but be aware, prices do not include management fees.

For those worried about possible cancellations, all shows have cancellation insurance that returns, in full, the cost of the ticket if the spectator is ill or the event is cancelled

According to Councillor for Culture Rodrigo Romero, “Starting next June 4, we will once again vibrate with music in the best possible continental setting: by the sea and enjoying our privileged climate, consolidating Fuengirola as the European capital of outdoor musical events.”

One of the novelties of Marenostrum this year is the celebration of the Family Rock Festival, whereby the younger generation will be introduced to some of their parent’s favourites with first class tribute from AC/DC, U2 and Metallica, amongst others.

With tickets available shortly, the event will be aimed completely at the family with the addition of parallel activities such as photo calls and contests

The Council believe that this year will be even safer than the 2020 festival (where no contagion was recorded) as it has contacted the main national experts in the field of risk prevention, alongside the University of Malaga and health professionals to create a safe environment for all.