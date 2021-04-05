Murcia Minister For Education Ridiculed For Grammar And Spelling Mistakes

MURCIA Minister for Education ridiculed by teachers for dozens of grammar and spelling mistakes in an official document

Murcia’s new Minister for Education and Culture, Maria Isabel Campuzano has entered her post amid a raft of controversy, and it seems that her troubles are far from over. She has been publically humiliated after a group of teachers published an official document the minister released on Saturday, April 3, complete with red pen corrections of her grammar, spelling and language.

“We’re sorry to inform you that you do not pass,” the collective Docentes Unidos wrote on Twitter above the offending document, which has been embarrassingly covered with amendments.

“This text presents some very serious punctuation problems: total ignorance of the use of basic symbols such as semicolons. The use of non-recommended expressions and the lack of coherence, as well as the handling of an absolutely colloquial register denote great deficiencies in the knowledge of the Spanish language and its grammar,” the teachers added.

The Vox candidate entered office on Saturday to be greeted by about 300 protesters outside the Murcian Government headquarters, according to reports by Kaosenlared. Along with politicians and members of the teaching profession, the writers Jerónimo Tristante and José Daniel Espejo, the playwrights Joaquín Lisón and Juan Montero Lax and the theater producer Nacho Vilar all turned out to protest the appointment of Ms Campuzano.

The government in Murcia has been in turmoil since the beginning of the year and unfortunately, things show no sign of calming down. Last month, the government in Murcia filed the complaint after the Vox party held a rally which attracted 1,500 people. This followed a vote of no confidence being brought against Fernando Lopez Miras’s PP.

At the time, Mr Miras said: “We are maintaining the agreement signed in 2019 to give stability to the people of Murcia at the worst moment of the pandemic. A coalition of Podemos, PSOE and Ciudadanos is not going to give Murcia certainty or stability.”

Isabel Franco, vice president of the Region of Murcia, added: “Now is not the time for any game of political ambitions, there are no grounds for a motion of no confidence.”