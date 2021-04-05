Motoring: Range Rover’s SVAutobiography Ultimate Could Be Their Best SUV Yet

Ron Howells
Range Rover’s SVAutobiography Ultimate Could Be Their Best SUV Yet.

The New Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate could be the poshest Rangie yet.

Land Rover has unveiled a new set of ‘Ultimate’ Editions of the L405 Range Rover. The New SVAutobiography and SVAutobiography Dynamic Ultimate Editions represent the pinnacle of all this generation can offer – which is a fitting way to bow out.

What was once most people’s first choice for a posh off-roader is now forced to compete with everything from the top end of the Volvo XC90 and Porsche Cayenne right up to the ultra-luxury Bentley Bentayga, Aston Martin DBX and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Range Rover’s making two variants available, with the short-wheelbase taking the rather long-winded name of SVAutobiography Dynamic Ultimate Edition. It costs from around €174,000 while you’ll have to empty the bank of an eye-watering €217,000 for the long-wheelbase one, this time more simply named the SVAutobiography Ultimate Edition.

Those approximate prices are both for the 557bhp supercharged V8 models – the only engine available for the Dynamic, though long-wheelbase Ultimates can be had with other engines including the plug-in hybrid P400e.


Both models include what Land Rover calls ‘a suite of complimentary hand-finished SV Bespoke features’. The first distinction is clear from the outset, with a new satin-finish Orchard Green paint colour and contrasting black roof. Copper detailing features throughout, including the gloss-black, copper-edged badges front and rear.

Inside, there’s more copper detailing, plus SV roundels embroidered on all four headrests and illuminated treadplates.

 


 

 

 

 

