Mijas celebrates International Day of Trans Visibility

THE Mijas Council Department of ​​Equality and Diversity took part in the commemoration of the International Day of Trans Visibility at the end of March.

Joining other councils, it seeks to give visibility to the free sexual orientation and gender identity which is a commitment that the made in July 2020 last July 2020 by joining the Network of Proud Municipalities which was formed in 2013 and currently includes more than 70 municipalities throughout Andalucia.

Councillor for Equality and Diversity Natalia Martínez, said “Mijas is attached to this Network which has the aim of continuing to make visible and fighting against the stigmas, prejudices and topics that people from the LGTB+ collective suffer.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The group Chrysallis Andalucia performed a dance to focus attention on the need to continue advancing towards a society of equality and respect.

The Councillor added, “This is a day to highlight on the calendar not only because it commemorates trans visibility to celebrate the diversity and rights of trans people, but also to advance against the discrimination suffered by these people around the world.

Now more than ever we must join forces to finally achieve a tolerant society, give respect and equality, that is why I would like to thank all the people who do their bit every day and help make ours a better society as is the case of Chrysallis or the Virgen de la Peña school”

The council offers a free comprehensive care service in the area of ​​equality and diversity by specialised technical staff for members of this and any similar group and family members.