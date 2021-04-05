MALAGA Port expects cruise ships to return to the area in the second half of the year

The Malaga Port Authority is confident that the majority of cruise ship trade lost during the coronavirus pandemic will return to the area in the second half of this year, having already received several reservations from shipping companies.

“Consolidated stopovers with scheduled routes are expected for the second semester,” Carlos Rubio, president of the Authority told Spanish daily Europa Press. He added that the expected cruise ships will not arrive in the same volume as before due to capacity restrictions, but that at least “we will begin to see boats” around Malaga Port.

Mobility restrictions prevented cruise ships from docking for a large portion of 2020, which dealt “a severe blow” to the area, according to Spanish daily Malagahoy. Mr Rubio has assured, however, that regular meetings are already taking place between the Port Authority and shipping companies “preparing the way for when the ports open.”

The president is hopeful that as vaccination rollout continues to accelerate both in Spain and abroad, this will pave the way for the reopening of the port, which has been deprived of 25 per cent of its income from cruises in the past year. Likewise, Mr Rubio said that many of the shipping companies they have been in contact with have indicated that will only carry passengers who have been vaccinated against Covid.

With regard to freight traffic in the Port, Mr Rubio assured that 2021 has started off really well. “In some segments such as containers it is better than last year before the pandemic. We have had a pretty good start,” he added.

Earlier in the week, Mr Rubio announced that he hopes this month to receive a municipal licence allowing the work on the new megayacht marina to begin.

The company which won the tender to create the megayacht marina, IGY Malaga Marina, will offer 31 berths, of which two will be for vessels of 100 metres in length, as well as another two for ships of 72 metres, three of 60 metres, and eight of 50 metres.