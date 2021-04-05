Madrid Woman Kept Prisoner By Her Husband For Two Years

MADRID woman kept prisoner by her husband in their shared home for two years

The National Police in Madrid have rescued a 23-year-old woman who claims that her husband kept her prisoner in their home for more than two years, during which time he systematically abused and threatened her. According to sources at the Higher Headquarters of the Madrid Police, the case was brought to the attention of officials when the woman’s friend called the emergency services in Alicante and reported that she had been the victim of gender violence for a number of years.

When officers arrived at a property in the district of Arganzuela on Sunday, April 4, the victim told them that she had not left the house in more than two years and her husband would lock her in when he went to work. She alleges that he routinely attacked her and threatened to fly to Bangladesh, where there are originally from, and murder her family. She told officers that he had recently assaulted her with a large kitchen knife, and the police observed several deep cuts to the woman’s face, body and head. They arrested her 27-year-old husband for crimes of illegal detention and ill treatment.

According to a recent report, only 10 per cent of victims of sexual abuse in Spain report the crimes against them. For this reason, the Ministry of Equality has announced its plan to install crisis centres in every province of Spain to offer psychological and legal support to victims of sexual abuse which will operate 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. The revolutionary initiative, set to be formally approved on Tuesday, April 6 at a meeting of the Council of Ministers, has received an investment of €19.8 million and promises “at least” one centre in every province, as well as two in the autonomous Spanish cities of Ceuta and Melilla.