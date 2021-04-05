Family brawl ends with cops injured and four arrests

Family brawl in Motril ends with cops injured and four arrests.

FOR reasons still unknown, a fight broke out between a family in Rambla de Capuchinos with police called on Saturday evening, April 3.

Local Police officers were forced to intervene, to calm down a situation involving around a dozen people.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



However, the violence continued, and police were again called by neighbours at around 11pm, with backup from the National Police.

Sources told Ideal that two 20-year-olds started the dispute after having been drinking in nearby establishments, leading to the initial confrontation.

The young men began fighting in the street, and the family of one of them got involved, leading to a “massive” brawl.

When the police arrived, several of those involved fled, but many remained and a scuffle broke out as they clashed with officers.

Three local cops were slightly injured, sustaining bruises and scratches, while one required medical assistance for a damaged eye.

Police arrested four people aged between 20 and 50-years-old who are expected to appear before the courts for resisting arrest.

The arrested are one of the 20-year-olds, his parents and an aunt.

Ahead of Easter, Motril Police deployed a drone to avoid street parties and a surge of visitors from other provinces over Easter Week.

To step up surveillance of beaches and parks, the Guardia Civil in Motril have been using a drone so that the Local Police officers “can control from a bird’s eye view the leisure area of Las Explanadas and beaches to avoid crowds, street parties and the use of masks”, said Public Safety Councillor, Mara Escámez.