ENJOY ski season at the Sierra Nevada in Spain’s Granada, which is only a short drive from the Costa del Sol’s Nerja.

The Sierra Nevada in Spain’s Andalucia has just hosted the Andalucian Alpine Skiing Championships and is a stunning place to visit, whether to spectate, enjoy the views or just hit the slopes.

The Sierra Nevada is the most southern ski resort in Europe and the stunning location of the ski resort means that depending on coronavirus restrictions, it can be possible to spend a stunning morning skiing in the mountains and then spend the afternoon on a Costa del Sol beach, enjoying a few drinks and some local cuisine.

The resort has just hosted the Andalucian Alpine Skiing Championships and with a spin on previous years they have held the U8 to U16 categories at the same time. This ski event even saw athletes attend from seven autonomous regions from Spain.

A total of 21 Clubs took part in the championships with over 350 athletes showcasing exactly what they are capable of. The event was run in collaboration with the Caja Rural Granada, Monachil and White Camps clubs, the Andalucian Winter Sports Federation. It was also supported by Cetursa Sierra Nevada. The event had been scheduled to take place over three days, and two of these days were held.

The resort saw fantastic snow conditions after a recent drop in temperature, which enabled organisers to make the most of the weather and snow conditions and organise simultaneous routes for the athletes. This meant that the competition was wrapped up early.

The resort is set to host the National Veterans Trophy which has been organised by the Sociedad Sierra Nevada club and the Andalucian Championships in the Absolute and Master categories.