EASTER GATHERINGS and parties see fears of fourth wave in Spain rise.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic continues to rage around the world and although restrictions in Spain were set to limit group gatherings and potential coronavirus infections over Easter, many people have been seen to breach the rules and carry on regardless with parties and Easter gatherings.

Over the Easter break the Spanish authorities have been forced to break up a staggering amount of illegal parties across the country. This comes as health authorities were already worried due to the increasing infection rates that had been witnessed even before the Easter break began.

Many tourist towns were pleased to see business booming but this could potentially come at a cost. Spain had restricted the movement and the number of people who could meet over Easter for residents. EU tourists took advantage of time off and were able to enter Spain in order spend Easter in the sun.

Multiple areas in Spain saw numerous breaches of coronavirus rules over Easter such as Barceloneta beach, which has been the scene of frolics and dancing for young people, with coronavirus restrictions such as masks seemingly forgotten.

Many provinces in Spain saw cases increasing ahead of the Easter break and some areas saw their risk classification increase to “very high” or even “extreme”. It will be some days before the full consequences the Easter break gatherings will be seen, although it is currently feared that Spain could be headed for a forth wave.