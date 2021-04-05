CUPRA Formentor ‘Best compact SUV’ in the Best Cars 2021 awards.

IN the 28th edition of the Best Cars award, readers have voted the the CUPRA Formentor their SUV of choice due to its “attractive aesthetics; its excellent dynamic behavior; its value for money, with full standard equipment; its cutting-edge technology in terms of active and passive safety, as well as connectivity; and a range of high-performance and highly efficient engines”.

The award has been presented by the Motorpress Ibérica publishing group, following votes from readers of its main titles: Highway, Automobile, Current Car, MQC, Classic Motor and Business Car.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Collecting the award, Víctor Sarasola, Commercial Director of CUPRA Spain, said: “We are very proud that the CUPRA Formentor has been chosen ‘Best compact SUV’ by the readers.

“The award has gone to a model designed, developed and manufactured in our country, and with which we have made a qualitative leap at brand level.

“The CUPRA Formentor is a vehicle that helps to understand CUPRA’s future strategy, and which we expect to represent 50 per cent of the brand’s global sales this year”.

The CUPRA Formentor is the first vehicle designed and developed specifically for the CUPRA brand, and is manufactured at the company’s plant in Martorell, Barcelona.

“Undoubtedly, this model opens the door to new customers looking for exclusivity, design, innovation, and a dynamic and captivating driving experience,” said the manufacturer in a statement.

“In addition, it also highlights the fully connected user experience it offers. On the one hand, it implements the most advanced safety systems, with online functions; and on the other, a high level of connectivity inside and outside the vehicle, thanks to the CUPRA Connect app, which allows to control and manage certain functions even with remote access from the smartphone.”

The CUPRA Formentor is currently available with two trim levels – Formentor and Formentor VZ – in gasoline, plug-in hybrid and diesel.

As for the former, the 1.5 TSI 150 hp engines are offered, both with manual and automatic DSG, 2.0 TSI 190 hp DSG 4Drive, 2.0 TSI 245 hp DSG and 2.0 TSI 310 hp DSG 4Drive.

It is available with two plug-in hybrid versions and Zero label with the 1.4 e-Hybrid engine, 204 and 245 hp. There is also a diesel option 2.0 TDI 150 hp, with manual transmission and front-wheel drive, or automatic DSG and 4Drive traction.