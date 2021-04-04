Woman Faked Sexual Assault In Spain’s Valencia

WOMAN faked a sexual assault in Spain’s Valencia so her parents wouldn’t be mad at her

The National Police in Valencia have arrested a 39-year-old woman for falsely reporting that she had been sexually assaulted. After being caught out in a lie, the woman finally admitted to officers that she lied about the abuse so that her family wouldn’t be mad at her for staying out all night.

Police began investigating the alleged crime when the woman turned up at a Guardia Civil station in Valencia and reported that she had been assaulted by three men the previous evening. UFAM, a specialised Spanish National Police unit that handles sexual assaults and rapes, immediately stepped in to take t=over the investigation and the woman was taken to hospital.

According to the victim’s statement, she had been partying with a friend when they met the three men that allegedly assaulted her. The woman’s friend left her alone with the men and she continued drinking with them. The next thing she remembered was waking up the next morning in an ATM vestibule with torn underwear.

The woman’s tale began to unravel, however, when police questioned the friend that was with her on the night of the alleged assault. The friend claimed that they hadn’t met anyone on the night out and that she certainly hadn’t left the woman alone with three strangers. When officers confronted the supposed victim with the truth she eventually owned up, claiming that she had spent the night with another friend and made up the story of the sexual assault so that her parents wouldn’t be mad that she stayed out all night.

Source: Levante