Widow of Guardia Civil Officer Killed on Duty Receives Cross of Merit

The woman, whose husband was the Guardia Civil officer killed on duty in Salamanca has been awarded the Cross of Merit.

The Guardia Civil said: “The Director General has accompanied the family and colleagues of Ricardo, Guardia Civil in Ciudad Rodrigo Salamanca who died yesterday in the act of service, and has presented his widow with the Cross of Merit of the Guardia Civil.”

The agent died after falling off his motorcycle and hitting the guardrail in the municipality of Ciudad Rodrigo, Salamanca.

The incident took place at around 5.50 pm on Friday at kilometre 312 of the A-62 towards Salamanca, where the agent has lost control of the motorcycle and he has hit the guardrail, being seriously injured.

The 112 operations room notified the Guardia Civil, the Local Police of Ciudad Rodrigo, and the regional health emergencies.

The Guardia Civil said: “Ricardo, Guardia Civil of the Ciudad Rodrigo Salamanca Traffic Detachment, has died after suffering an accident while taking care of everyone’s safety.

“Our condolences to his family and those close to him.”

