Trial Begins Over Death of Malaga Man Killed in Fight

The trial into the death of Pablo Pobadera, who died in Malaga in April 2017, will begin in court tomorrow.

According to reports, the Court of Malaga had sentenced the two defendants to three years and two months in prison for the death of the young man, following the verdict of the jury, which found both young people guilty of a crime of injuries and another of reckless homicide. Two other defendants were acquitted of covering up the offence.

However, the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) overturned the sentences of the two defendants convicted of killing the man, as well as the resolution that acquitted the other two defendants in this case, ordering a new trial.

The incident took place in April 2017 when the victim, Pablo Podadera, went out with friends in Malaga and saw a fight breaking out. He stepped in to stop it but was allegedly hit by the two of the defendants and died.

The Andalucian High Court upheld in its judgment the appeals presented by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution on behalf of the family of the man, who called his killing a murder.

The court also found there was no evidence to acquit the two men accused of covering up the killing, and overturned the sentence.

The Prosecutor’s Office had requested 18 years in prison for two of those accused of a crime of murder and two years in prison for two other young people accused of covering it up and a new trial will now take place in Malaga.