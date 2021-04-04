Spain to test the possibility of four day working week

By
John Smith
-
0
One Madrid company is already on four day week
One Madrid company is already on four day week Credit: Mas Pais Twitter

THE Spanish Government is to invest €50 million in an experiment to test whether there would be advantages in changing to a four-day working week without damaging the economy.

According to US news service Bloomberg, the concept has been promoted by left wing party Mas Pais and some companies are already trialling the concept.

It is anticipated that the Government will invite some 200 companies throughout the country to take part in the three-year experiment starting later this year.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The fact that so many people have been working from home thanks to the pandemic has made it easier to trial the concept.

Whilst Mas Pais is not a powerful voice in Parliament, it is understood that the Government agreed to implement their plan on the understanding that the party would support the recent approved recovery spending plan.

 


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here