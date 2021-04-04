Spain to test the possibility of four day working week

THE Spanish Government is to invest €50 million in an experiment to test whether there would be advantages in changing to a four-day working week without damaging the economy.

According to US news service Bloomberg, the concept has been promoted by left wing party Mas Pais and some companies are already trialling the concept.

It is anticipated that the Government will invite some 200 companies throughout the country to take part in the three-year experiment starting later this year.

The fact that so many people have been working from home thanks to the pandemic has made it easier to trial the concept.

Whilst Mas Pais is not a powerful voice in Parliament, it is understood that the Government agreed to implement their plan on the understanding that the party would support the recent approved recovery spending plan.