Spain Prepares for Mass Immunisations

SPAIN is preparing for the mass immunisation of citizens ahead of summer.

More vaccines have arrived in Spain, two million doses, than that of the whole month of January.

If forecasts are met, the pace will not stop increasing over the coming weeks. The majority of autonomous communities are finalising the opening of mass vaccination centres to administer more vaccinations and meet targets.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has labelled the pace of process in Europe as “unacceptably slow”, and now Spain is deploying all means necessary to meet the goal of immunising 70% of the population in preparation for the summer.

Madrid is to launch the Wizinik Centre Pavilion for those aged 60 to 65 to get immunised. The Basque Country are to open two more centres to add to the ones they are already operating. Galacia has prepared over 14 centres throughout the community. The Canary Islands will launch two centres, one in each capital. Catalonia is awaiting 200,000 weekly doses to arrive and will then open six large infrastructures.

Aragon is currently operating four centres. The Valencian Community will wait to have 57,000 doses a day to then multiply its capacity. There will be an installation of mobile vaccination centres and Rioja. Andalusia and Murcia will continue to open additional and larger centres to add to the ones they already currently have in places such as sports halls.

Spain will receive at least 30 million doses in the second quarter that begins now.

To achieve the goal of immunising 70% of the adult population, arrival forecasts have to be met and there needs to be sufficient healthcare capacity to administer the doses. However, several experts believe that this should not be an issue in Spain.

Amós García Rojas, said in an interview with El Pais: “The system is fully prepared. I do not have any doubt. The muscle of the system are the professionals, but for it to work we need vaccines.”

José Martínez Olmos, who was Director of Health, similarly said: “If now we are late, it is because the European Union and the governments were naive and thought it would be easy to have the millions of doses needed. But research is one thing and production is another. Now more are being produced and the forecasts they make do not seem so far-fetched. If we do not have any surprises, we are able to apply them, it is already being seen.”

Source: El Pais

