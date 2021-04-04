Salsa king Marc Anthony to showcase long-awaited studio album in Murcia.

JENNIFER Lopez’s ex-husband and father to their teenage twins will unveil ‘Opus’ (Sony Music) on stage at La FICA Fairground, his first studio album in six years and his eighth since ‘Otra nota’ thrust him into the limelight in 1993.

Recorded in Miami, the album is composed of 10 songs that make up an “avant-garde salsa masterpiece”.

The concert on June 11, promises to be “a magnificent occasion” in which “to enjoy this new work and hits such as It Was Worth It and Vivir Mi Vida live”, said organisers.

Marc, 52, and Daddy Yankee’s De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta reached number 1 in the Latin Airplay charts in February, just one of many hits for the star.

Born in New York to Puerto Rican parents, the singer, songwriter, actor, record executive, television producer and philanthropist is also the top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time.

In fact, the three-time Grammy Award and six-time Latin Grammy Award winner has sold more than 12 million albums worldwide.

Known for his Latin salsa numbers and ballads, Anthony has won numerous awards and his achievements have been honored through various recognitions. He was the recipient of the 2009 Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) Lifetime Achievement Award.

He holds the Guinness World Record for best-selling tropical/salsa artist and the most number-one albums on the Billboard Tropical Albums year-end charts.

His musical education began at home, where he learned to sing in both Spanish and English under the guidance of his father, Felipe, himself a professional guitarist.

Marc and Jennifer were married from 2004 to 2014 and share twins, Emme and Max, together. The couple remain close.

To buy tickets for the June concert and find out more, visit eventbrite