Puig Refuses To Give End Date For Valencian Restrictions

XIMO PUIG refuses to give any end date for the current Valencian restrictions

The president of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, told reporters on Saturday, April 4 that the current restrictive measures in place appear to be working and that it is very hard to make predictions about how things will change in the future. He did say however, that the main goal right now has to be getting to May 9 – the end of the state of alarm – “in the best possible condition”, at which point it may be possible to lift the perimeter restrictions on the Valencian Community.

Speaking with the regional Minister of Health, Ana Barcelo, at the Rois de Corella de Gandia health centre, Mr Puig assured the media that ministers would review the data as planned after Holy Week

“We are going to continue with the utmost prudence and without generating false expectations,” he said, “because now we are in a very positive situation thanks to the efforts of society and the vaccination process but still far from having a horizon of a zero-Covid Valencian Community.”

Mr Puig highlighted the current difficult situation beg faced by our European neighbours such as France and Italy, who are being overwhelmed by rising Covid figures and have been forced back into strict lockdown. France has declared a nationwide shut-down until the end of the month which will prevent people from travelling more than 10km from their homes, prohibit the drinking of alcohol on the street and close all preschools, primary and secondary schools. Italy, meanwhile, has plunged the entire country into ‘red zone’ restrictions for Easter weekend, with many regions remaining in this high level of lockdown after the holiday. These restrictions mean that all non-essential travel is prohibited but people can still meet socially in private homes with up to two other adults.

Mr Puig sympathised with countries in Europe struggling with the third wave of the pandemic and regretted the situation since Spain also depends on their tourism.