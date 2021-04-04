News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

Weeded out THE Confederacion Hidrografica del Jucar, responsible for the area’s waterways, cleared vegetation and litter from the stream that flows to the La Olla beach. In response to town hall requests, invasive non-native reeds have been removed from the banks and regrowth discouraged with the addition of weed-barrier fabric.

Sail away HUNDREDS of purple jellyfish were washed up on Calpe’s Arenal beach last weekend. Called Barqueta de Sant Pere (St Peter’s boat) in Valenciano and By-the-wind-sailors in English, they are largely inoffensive and float in large colonies, driven by the wind thanks to fins that resemble small sails.

Easter sports WITH leisure options curtailed by Covid restrictions, Campello town hall has opened the Vincle and Centre sports complexes over Easter so that young people may safely practise sport. The centres will remain open morning and afternoon until April 12, closing at 9.30pm to comply with the 10pm curfew.

Party’s over FOLLOWING a tip-off from a member of public, San Vicente’s`Policia Local raided an unauthorised fiesta held in a makeshift disco in an industrial unit on the Canastell estate. The dozen or so young people attending now face fines for flouting anti-Covid regulations and possessing various types of drugs.

Solar power AMJASA, the municipal company responsible for Javea’s water supply and main drainage, spent €16,000 on equipping the Calvario pumping station with solar panels that can generate a daily 20 kilowatts. Together with the Falzia pumping station, Amjasa now has two installations powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

Tragic mishap A WOMAN of 40 died and her partner suffered multiple injuries after falling 10 metres while mountain-walking in the inland Vall de Laguar . Witnesses to the accident lit a bonfire so that the fire brigade helicopter mobilised to evacuate the couple could locate the spot where they fell.

