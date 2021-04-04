Mentalist Anthony Blake promises to blow your mind.



THE magician who wows with his “extraordinary mental powers” has been performing live since 1983 with great pubic and critical success.

And now the mentalist, writer and lecturer is bringing his show ‘Anthony Blake: Si! Tiene Sentido’ (Anthony Blake: Yes! It Makes Sense) to Torrevieja.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“After more than 25 years convincing us that mentalism was something impossible and that everything was the product of our imagination, now Blake is going to show us that we all have a mentalist inside us,” said organisers.

“There will be a day that everyone uses mentalism. It will be something common and ordinary … Messages will be sent directly from brain to brain without the need for a material medium.

“In the same way that at the beginning of civilisation the transmission of messages was simply oral and from there it evolved to writing, in a few years we will move on to purely mental transmission. And in a few centuries they will not understand how we could live without it. As now we cannot conceive of living without reading or writing,” they added.

You can catch Anthony Blake at Torrevieja Auditorium on Saturday, April 24 at 7.30pm.

Visit allevents.in to find out more.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mentalist Anthony Blake promises to blow your mind”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.