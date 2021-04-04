Málaga Sailor Wins U21 Gold Medal In Spanish Cup In Mallorca

MÁLAGA Sailor Ana Moncada Wins U21 Gold Medal In Spanish Cup In Mallorca



Ana Moncada, a young sailor from Estepona, in the province of Málaga, has today (Sunday 4) won the U21 Youth Gold Medal in the Spanish Cup of the ILCA 6 Olympic class (formerly Laser Radial), which is being held in the bay of Pollensa, Mallorca.

Not only did she win the U21 Gold, but she also won the bronze medal overall, proving her skill at such a young age in competing against older and more experienced sailors, after also suffering damage to her boat on the first day of competition, going on to compete in eight races, and achieving those two medals.

Ms Moncada proudly said, “I feel good about my performance in the regatta and happy to know what little things to polish for Vilamoura, and to continue improving”, as she now sets her sights on the continental and qualifying regatta for the pre-Olympic team, which will be held in Portuguese waters between April 17 and 24.

Gold in Mallorca went to the German sailor, Julia Buesselberg, followed by silver for the Catalan Cristina Pujol, and the young Andalucían in third overall and first youth position, having finished third, ninth, fourth, sixth, first, and fifth in her races, as reported by malagahoy.es.