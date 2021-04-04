THE Original Charity Shop and Library in Javea donated €550 to the town hall’s Equality department.

This will help to fund support programmes for gender violence victims, including emergency transport and accommodation as well as psychological recovery.

Javea’s Equality councillor Montse Villaverde thanked the Original Charity shop for its backing and social commitment towards the fight for equality and assistance for women who are victims of violence.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Original Charity shop, which raises funds through its shop in the Arenal, has been a close collaborator with the Equality for many years, Villaverde said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Javea charity backs equality.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.