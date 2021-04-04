Head of Costa del Sol Tourism Confirms Interest from British Tourists

THE head of Costa del Sol tourism, Francisco Salado, has confirmed the destination is still popular with British tourists.

Francisco Salado said there was still interest from British tourists for visiting the Costa del Sol this summer.

Speaking to Spanish press, the president of Costa del Sol tourism said reservations from British tourists are continuing to grow but warned new infections could halt travel.

He added that an increase in vaccines would improve tourism for the summer, however, and said Malaga would continue to be the leader in economic growth in Andalucia.

Mr Salado said he thought Malaga will grow, “more than other Spanish provinces.”

The news comes after figures showed UK tourists are choosing Spain as their most popular destination this summer.

Travel company Skyscanner, said data suggests Britons are planning holidays to Spain from August.

Experts said Spain is “the top destination booked by UK travellers on Skyscanner immediately following recovery roadmap announcements, with the most popular outbound month being August.”

The data also showed the areas in Spain that are most popular with UK tourists, including Malaga, Mallorca and Ibiza.

It said: “The top booked destinations in Spain are Malaga, Palma and Ibiza.

“Spain has historically been the top searched destination by UK travellers on Skyscanner.”

According to the experts, prices for holidays to Spain are currently up to 25 per cent lower during summer than they were last year.

Spain sees an average of 18.01 million UK tourists arrive each year, with figures showing a return for tourism.