German Doctor in Mallorca Issuing Fake PCR Tests

A GERMAN doctor in Mallorca has been exposed for issuing fake PCR tests in Mallorca.

Menschen, Momente, Geschichten, A german TV show that is aired on RTL, has exposed a German doctor working in Mallorca who has been providing negative PCR tests to people without even carrying out the test.

Journalist, Sascha Winkel, investigated the claims and explained that testing centres in Mallorca have been overwhelmed by German tourists wanting to return home. Tourists who test positive for the virus must quarantine in a hotel, the Meliá Palma Bay is being used for the quarantine period.

The report from Winkel points out that a German family doctor in Mallorca has been providing negative test certificates without performing a test at all. This means that “even holidaymakers who are affected by coronavirus can return to Germany by plane.”

The report is alarming considering the steps being taken by so many countries to fight the spread of the virus.

The doctor, who has not been identified or commented on the accusations, was recorded with a hidden camera.

An RTL reporter was provided with a negative PCR test certificate despite not actually undergoing the test and the report also shows that German tourists confirmed the allegations against him.

It has since been confirmed that the National Police’s economic crimes squad will investigate the allegations and police in Germany are also being asked to contact RTL to request information related to the report.

Health authorities in Germany and Mallorca will be formally advised of the report and the allegations and the National Police also ask for statements from witnesses and the journalist, Sascha Winkel, who carried out the investigation.

Source: Majorca Daily Bulletin (1) Majorca Daily Bulletin (2)

