French Covid App Launched To Prevent Wasting Vaccine Doses Being Looked At By Spain.

The ‘Covidliste’ mobile phone application, launched by two individuals in France, is proving so successful that Spanish health authorities are understood to be considering adopting it.

The ‘smart’ app works by connecting people who wish to be vaccinated, even non-priority ones, with professionals in possession of unused doses that must be consumed quickly, as in the case of the America Pfizer/BionTech vaccine.

The Covidliste app, which was made available online earlier this week, is open to any citizen who wants to be vaccinated, even if they are not yet theoretically eligible (based on age and health conformity) for the Covid-19 vaccination.

Many people have vented their frustration over the difficulty in being able to get appointments online due to technical reasons or unavailability. However, at the same time, French media has reported cases where doses have been wasted because there weren’t enough appointments filled- a situation that has been echoed in the Uk over the past few months.

The Covidliste aims to stop this by putting French people in touch with vaccination centres that have unused doses, due to the cancellation of an appointment, but which must still be completed or they will have to be thrown away. Their slogan is clear: “No dose will be lost”.

Each internet user is invited to enter his or her personal information (name, age, address, contact details). “When a dose is available, a link is sent to you. Upon confirmation, you are put in touch with a vaccination centre,” explains Covidliste.

This would avoid the need for doctors and pharmacists who have these “surplus” doses to canvass for volunteers for the vaccination themselves. Read the story below about how a care home boss in Madrid was able to innoculate friends and family because some residents in the home refused the jab.

Over 100,000 registrations already.

On Saturday 3 April, the site’s Twitter feed showed a picture of 70-year-old Jean-Jacques, in Paris, who received a text message on his phone, validated it and received the address for the vaccination centre, which turned out to be 500 metres away from his house.

On 4 April, the site had 107,582 registrants on its platform. Two men, computer developers, and a doctor from the Foch hospital in Suresnes near Paris are behind the creation of the application.

