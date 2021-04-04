THE Foreign Office has updated its advice for UK nationals visiting Spain in a move expected to make it easier for expats to see their families.

The news sees the Foreign Office update its travel advice for Spain to UK nationals visiting the country.

According to the Express newspaper, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) yesterday clarified who can enter the country, changing their advice to allow travel on “compassionate grounds,” which will now count as an “essential” reason to make the journey.

The FCDO said: “Passenger travel from the UK to Spain is restricted to EU and Schengen associated state citizens, those who are legally resident in the EU or in Schengen associated states, or those passengers who can demonstrate that their journey is essential (including on compassionate grounds).”

It added: “Entry restrictions and testing requirements are currently in force for travel from the UK into Spain.”

It added that for those who are not otherwise allowed to enter the country, “those who can demonstrate through documentary evidence an essential need to enter Spain, will be allowed to enter the country.”

The news comes after Spain’s government announced on March 31 that vaccine passports will be ready by June. The announcement was hailed as a major boost to Spain’s economy.

If both the UK and Spain succeed in their planned rollout of the vaccine then the summer could see British tourists returning to Spain and continental Europe.

Travel operators have already said they have seen an increase in demand from UK tourists, with many travellers booking flights to destinations including the Costa del Sol.