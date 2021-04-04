Five worthy causes on the Costa Blanca spring into action with joint fundraiser.

Project 4 All is teaming up with a number of great causes to host a charity market at Bar Tallerina in Jalon, Alicante.

THE fundraiser, organised by the non-profit organisation, together with Spread Some Sunshine, Jalon Valley Ark, Charity & Art and Paws will take place at the bar on Saturday, April 17, from 10am to 2pm.

“We hope to make it a pleasant market where you can browse through the clothes and nice goods that are for sale. The proceeds from this market will benefit the five charities.

We hope to see you,” said organisers.

Project 4 All is a non-denominational, self-funded non-profit that relies solely on donations.

“Our amazing team of regular and part-time volunteers is committed to helping feed the homeless here in Spain, as well as finding them accommodations,” said Project 4 All.

On Friday, a team of volunteers handed out 51 cooked meals to those less fortunate, while also offering a friendly ear.

At the end of a busy but rewarding day, the organisation wrote: “Wow – What a great day. The sun was shining on the Costa Blanca today and boy was it a long day, but we had the pleasure of handing out 51 meals to the empty bellies which awaited our arrival.

Friday’s road crew team Jonny and Tomek, who distributed a meal of meatballs in a pepper and tomato sauce, accompanied by homemade Easter cakes all lovingly prepared at The Pig’s Kitchen Benidorm by Helen, Carlos and Ben and Alister of Klee Kafee.

“So big thanks to those guys,” said Project 4 All, adding: “Also Jon Smith for his last-minute help. New friends were also made with people we’d not seen before, so much time today chatting and getting to know our clients that little bit more.

“Thanks all for your support, let us know when you’d like to #cookforthehomeless and please keep your donations coming in – you guys make this possible.”

To find out more, visit the Facebook page.

