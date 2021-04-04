Discover the charms of a Costa Blanca castle with free guided tours.

FREE guided tours of Guardamar Castle offer the perfect opportunity to learn all about the history, battles and secrets of the charming coastal town.

From now until Sunday, April 11, visitors can enjoy a free guided tour of the ancient castle, declared an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC).

Tour times are 11am to 2pm or 5pm-8pm (except on the April 5 and 11 when there are morning tours only).

Guardamar Castle is situated on a slightly sloping ridge, a strategic place in the coastal strip of the Bajo Segura area, next to the river mouth and facing the sea.

And what now is known as Guardamar Castle was actually a walled village with a castle at the highest end of the ridge.

The village and castle were founded in 1271 as a royal town by Alfonso X of Castile. He populated the town with Castilians. The site however has been inhabited since before Phoenician times.

In 1829 the area was hit by a severe earthquake. The castle and village were destroyed and subsequently abandoned as its inhabitants moved to the lower lands next to the sea.

In the last couple of years, exciting archaeological discoveries have been made at Guardamar Castle, including remains of the wall dating from the 13th to 14th centuries.

The oldest one is medieval Christian, 2.30 metres wide and 1.5 metres high.

Another important find is the lower part of the fortified bell tower of the old Renaissance church and of what was the entrance to the walled city in the 18th century, next to which is a moat.

The tour meets at the foot of the Castle; Plaza Del Rocio, Guardamar where there are places to park.