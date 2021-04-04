MARQ, Alicante City’s Archaeological Museum, approved a summer programme of digs at eight sites.

Excavations, which are due to begin in July with a €130,000 budget, will include Calpe’s mediaeval Pobla d’Ifac settlement and the Cova del Randero cave in Pedreguer as well as underwater prospections in Teulada-Moraira and Benitachell.

For the second year running, it will be necessary to comply with anti-Covid measures, explained Julia Parra, who head’s the Diputacion’s Culture department.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As a result, there will be fewer volunteers at digs, owing to the need for social distancing and there can be no sharing of tools and equipment.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Digging up the past .” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.