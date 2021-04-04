Digging up the past

MARQ: Alicante’s Archaeological Museum will organise excavations at eight sites this summer Photo credit: Romerin

MARQ, Alicante City’s Archaeological Museum, approved a summer programme of digs at eight sites.

Excavations, which are due to begin in July with a €130,000 budget, will include Calpe’s mediaeval Pobla d’Ifac settlement and the Cova del Randero cave in Pedreguer as well as underwater prospections in Teulada-Moraira and Benitachell.

For the second year running, it will be necessary to comply with anti-Covid measures, explained Julia Parra, who head’s the Diputacion’s Culture department.

As a result, there will be fewer volunteers at digs, owing to the need for social distancing and there can be no sharing of tools and equipment.

