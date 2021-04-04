Benidorm goes on working

BENIDORM town hall allowed public and private building work to continue over Easter this year.

“There are several projects that need to be finished as soon as possible because they benefit the municipality and improve the services we offer,” Public Works councillor Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate explained.

“A start had to be made on others that could not be put off as they coincided with essential procedures carried out by utility companies,” the councillor added.  “All of this guarantees improvements to Benidorm’s streets, mobility, accessibility and services.”

Despite the potentially inconvenient time of the year, De Zarate insisted that his department had maintained a balance between the public interest and Benidorm’s goal of offering the best possible services to residents and visitors.

“Precisely because of this, and as it did in 2020, the town hall decided to continue projects that were already programmed and underway.”

Private building work had also been allowed to continue, including repairs and renovations by hotels, preparing for the return to tourist activity, De Zarate said.


