Backdated nursery school grants

ALFAZ town hall allocated €12,000 in subsidies for under-threes who attended nursery school last year.

Parents can request the grants, backdated between January and December 2020, either online via the town hall’s www.lalfas.es website or on 96 588 7328.

Applications should be made before the 30-day deadline from the date the notice appears in the Official Provincial Bulletin (BOP), Alfaz’s Social Welfare councillor, Marisa Cortes, explained.

The councillor added that the parent or parents should be registered on Alfaz’s municipal Padron for at least one year, and to have lived in the municipality for 12 consecutive months.

The child should be under three and also registered on the Padron.

