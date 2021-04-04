Backdated nursery school grants

SUBSIDIES: Alfaz’s Social Welfare department announced help with nursery school fees Photo credit: Alfaz del Pi

ALFAZ town hall allocated €12,000 in subsidies for under-threes who attended nursery school last year.

Parents can request the grants, backdated between January and December 2020, either online via the town hall’s www.lalfas.es website or on 96 588 7328.

Applications should be made before the 30-day deadline from the date the notice appears in the Official Provincial Bulletin (BOP), Alfaz’s Social Welfare councillor, Marisa Cortes, explained.

The councillor added that the parent or parents should be registered on Alfaz’s municipal Padron for at least one year, and to have lived in the municipality for 12 consecutive months.

The child should be under three and also registered on the Padron.

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

