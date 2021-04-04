Alicante Provincial Council Extends Aid To Musical Groups

ALICANTE Provincial Council extends €366,000 in aid to musical groups

The Information Commission on Culture and Sport has decided to increase the aid and investment to campaigns designed to promote musical groups in the Alicante province to the tune of €366,000. The vice president and deputy for Culture, Julia Parra, stressed that “we thus fulfil our commitment to increase subsidies to culture, essential at this time, on this occasion to help modernize with new technologies and reactivate the activity of musical groups, hallmark of our province”.

In the interests of development and digitization, the call for subsidies to Musical Societies in the province includes, for the first time, the purchase of screens, tablets and touchpads, in addition to many other essential items. The amount allocated to this area is €121,000, one hundred thousand more than the aid given last year, and a large portion will go toward buying protective equipment against Covid.

In addition, the Provincial Council has announced the availability of aid of some €245,000 for orchestras and symphonic ensembles, including groups and collas of dolcaina i tabal, plectrum and pua groups and choirs. The grant is €50,000 more than the 2020 allocation.

On Sunday, March 28, the fourth concert of the 2020-21 season of the Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra took place at the Torrevieja Auditorium. Piano Concerto No. 21 was performed, along with Svetlana Berezhnaya, one of the best Russian pianists and organists on the current scene, and Schubert’s Symphony No. 5 D. 485.

Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467 was completed on March 9, 1785, and premiered a day later in Vienna, in a concert promoted by Mozart himself. The second movement was very popular as a result of its appearance in the Swedish film “Elvira Madigan” (1967), to the point that the concert is often known by that name.

Schubert’s Symphony No. 5 D. 485 was completed in 1816, although it was premiered in Vienna in 1841 (13 years after the composer’s death). The work is heavily influenced by Mozart, reflecting the great admiration that Schubert felt for him.