Alfaz produces a champion

YOUNG Alfaz markswoman, Paula Morcillo, won the junior section of Spain’s Clay Pigeon Championships held before Easter.

With a brilliant record since she began competition shooting in 2019, the 16-year-old’s next goal is to take part in the 2021 World Championships which – pandemic permitting – will be held this year in Germany, Kazakhstan, Italy and Peru.

Paula practises between two and three times a week at the Cheste Shooting Range in neighbouring Valencia province, ensuring that she is in perfect form for the upcoming competitions.

Paula recently visited the town hall, where Alfaz mayor Vicente Arques, accompanied by Sports and Equality councillors Oscar Perez and Rocio Guijarro, congratulated Paula and wished her luck in the World Championships.

“Your numerous sporting successes in such a short time reflect effort and hard work that deserve recognition from all Alfaz residents,” Arques told her.

