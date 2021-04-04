Alfaz produces a champion

PAULA MORCILLO: Bound for the 2021 Clay Pigeon Championships Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

YOUNG Alfaz markswoman, Paula Morcillo, won the junior section of Spain’s Clay Pigeon Championships held before Easter.

With a brilliant record since she began competition shooting in 2019, the 16-year-old’s next goal is to take part in the 2021 World Championships which – pandemic permitting – will be held this year in Germany, Kazakhstan, Italy and Peru.

Paula practises between two and three times a week at the Cheste Shooting Range in neighbouring Valencia province, ensuring that she is in perfect form for the upcoming competitions.

Paula recently visited the town hall, where Alfaz mayor Vicente Arques, accompanied by Sports and Equality councillors Oscar Perez and Rocio Guijarro, congratulated Paula and wished her luck in the World Championships.

“Your numerous sporting successes in such a short time reflect  effort and hard work that deserve recognition from all Alfaz residents,” Arques told her.

Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

