Akira’s 10-year success story

DASH: An Akira rescue dog who now has a forever home Photo credit: Akira Animal Sanctuary

IT is exactly 10 years since Akira animal charity was founded and five since their Shelter opened.

Akira was created on April 1 in 2011 after animal-lovers realised that the Benissa and Teulada-Moraira areas needed a dog shelter.

The mayors of both towns agreed that Akira could build one on the La Pedrera industrial estate on land that Benissa town hall donated in October 2013.  After much bureaucracy and many setbacks the Shelter finally opened its doors in April 2016.

Akira continued to rescue and rehome lost and abandoned dogs between 2011 and 2016 until the Shelter was ready. In its 10 years of existence the charity has rescued almost 2,000 dogs.

More than 1,200 were successfully adopted and roughly 500 have been reunited with their families.  Elderly animals spent their last years in the comfort and love of foster homes, while the remaining few were so ill by the time they came to Akira that they could not be saved.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved, how far we have come and what a brilliant team of staff and volunteers make up Team Akira,” said Lin Di Stefano, the charity’s president for the past three years.


Learn more about Akira on their www.akira-animals.com website.

