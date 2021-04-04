Aid the Costas – a festival of fun

CREDIT: Villamartin Plaza Facebook

Aid the Costas – a festival of fun.

DUE to the Covid pandemic, Villamartin Plaza was forced to postpone its fundraiser for local causes last year but promises the event will be worth waiting for when it finally goes ahead on May 22 (12 noon) and May 23 (from 9pm).

“Aid the Costas is an awesome festival of music raising money for four charities very much in need of our help,” said organisers.

From 1pm, the line-up will showcase “the best in music”, along with two huge cash raffles with the chance to win €1,000 in each.

There will also be fun for the kids with bouncy castles and face painting.

“Huge acts the VMP All Stars and the Dr & The Medics will headline on the day, we are doing what we do in the Orihuela Costa – helping those that need our help,” said organisers.


“We are hosting an awesome charity day full of live music and entertainment for what will be the biggest charity day on the Costa Blanca.

“Come on down and enjoy the fun – but if you can’t make it, you can help us raise money by donating to our big charity raffle and get a chance to win €1,000!

“And even if you cannot attend, you can buy your raffle tickets here safely online. No matter where you are in the world we can send you your winning money!,” added Villamartin Plaza.


The event is in aid of the Apanee centre for disabled children in Torrevieja, the Franciscan Men’s Shelter in Gandia, the Little Pod Association for animals and the San José Obrero Orphanage.

