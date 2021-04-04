‘8 Seasons’ with The Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
CREDIT: orquestasinfonicadetorrevieja.es

THE Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra will perform its fifth concert of the season at the Torrevieja Auditorium on May 8, at 7pm.

During the concert ‘8 Seasons’ the ‘Vivaldi stations’ and the ‘Porteñas de Piazzolla stations’ will be performed directed by José Francisco Sánchez with soloist Sora Han.

Tickets are available from the auditorium ticket office in Calle Vicente Blasco Ibáñez on Mondays from 10 am to 1 pm and at the Centro Cultural Virgen del Carmen on Wednesdays from 11 am to 2 pm.

The can also be purchased from the auditorium two hours before the concert.

In its 13-year history, The Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra has performed on the stages of numerous theatres and auditoriums in the towns of the provinces of Alicante and Murcia.


It began its journey in 2008 and the repertoire covers all musical periods and styles, from Baroque to contemporary music.

Renowned soloists include Eteri Lamoris (soprano) José Sempere and Diego Tárrega (Tenor), Pedro Carneiro, Oksana Solovieva and Maria Solozobova (Violin), Daniel Casares (guitar), Yunie Eunyoung Son (pianist) with ‘invited directors’ such as Maestro Sainz Alfaro.

Current director Maestro José Francisco Sánchez is accompanied by his current concertmaster, Stanislav Tkach.


The orchestra has performed critically-acclaimed Symphonic-Choral Concerts both in the New International Auditorium of Torrevieja, and in the ADDA of Alicante, delighting with works such as El Mesías by GF Haendel or Mozart’s Requiem.

To find out more, visit: www.orquestasinfonicadetorrevieja.com

