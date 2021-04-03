Wanted UK Man Arrested in Estepona

A MAN who was wanted by the UK police on suspicion of drugs crimes has been arrested in Estepona.

The 37-year-old British man was detained by the National Police in Estepona following an International Detention Order issued by the UK.

The man reportedly belonged to a criminal group that supplied cocaine in the northwest of England and delivered the drugs.

The fugitive, who was arrested last Wednesday, has already been made available to the Central Court of Instruction number 6 of the National Court.

The defendant had been wanted for more than a year after he was found guilty of drug trafficking in the UK.

The news comes after a Nerja suspect has been put in prison accused of dealing drugs.

A court in Torrox ordered the 20-year-old man to be put in prison after police allegedly found 872 grams of hashish and 174 grams of marihuana at his home in Nerja.

The suspect has been accused of an alleged crime against public health for distributing narcotic substances from his home.

Police from the Guardia Civil arrested the man after finding a home in Nerja was allegedly being used to see drugs. After searching the property, police say they found hashish and marihuana as well as other items for selling drugs.

Police from the Guardia Civil were spotted out in force during the drug crackdown in Nerja.

Half a dozen vehicles from the Armed Institute, from various specialised units, and around 20 officers were seen in the street near the bus station arresting the man as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of drug trafficking.

The large police presence caused concern in Nerja after traffic was cut while a home search was being carried out.