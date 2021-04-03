BENITACHELL’S Policia Local had to close the clifftop path that links the Moraig and Llebeig beaches last Saturday.

Earlier, the path saw a constant stream of hikers with the police already keeping a watchful eye on the car parks that give access to each end of the path.

At one point, towards the the last stretch of the path that descends to Cala Llebeig the trekkers were practically queuing, police said, while the beach below was already filling up.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



By mid-day it was clear that the path would have to be closed not only to ensure that the anti-Covid distancing regulations could be complied with, but to safeguard the excursionists’ physical safety.

To some extent, the popular Moraig-Llebeig path is the victim of its own success, attracting an increasing number of hikers each weekend, as the weather improves and travel restrictions prevent them from going further afield.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Victim of its own success.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.