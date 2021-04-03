Valencia registers two early morning earthquakes of similar magnitude.

THE two earthquakes occurred around 4am this morning, Saturday, April 3, though the Generalitat has stressed 112 has received no emergency calls as a result of the movements.

According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), the first earthquake occurred at 3.49am in the Gulf of Valencia, with a magnitude of 2.5 and a depth of 9 kilometres.

Minutes later, at 4.03am, the IGN detected a second earthquake of similar magnitude (2.6) and a depth of 21 kilometres.

IGN also confirmed another earthquake in the Mediterranean, magnitude 4.9, and further movement in Galicia (2.7) both slightly stronger than those that occurred in the Gulf of Valencia.

Last weekend, the province of Granada was hit with two earthquakes on Sunday March 28.

IGN said the first one occurred at 9.01 am, with its epicentre at Fuente Vaqueros, and a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale.

Later in the afternoon, at 4.53pm, IGN posted on Twitter that a second quake had occurred, without any depth, with an epicentre in Chauchina, registering 2.6 magnitude.

